Mohamed Bin Zayed Visits Family Of Aisha Al Mazrouei

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 08:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed visits family of Aisha Al Mazrouei

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Dec, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today visited the home of the family of the child, Aisha Mohammed Mushait Al Mazrouei, in Abu Dhabi.

Al Mazrouei and her family expressed their happiness at Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s visit, which reflects the deep ties between the country’s leadership and people.

They thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for the visit, which brought happiness and pleasure to them, especially as it coincided with the celebration of the day of the union.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed and members of the Al Mazrouei family exchanged cordial and congratulatory conversations on the occasion of the 48th National Day.

