Mohamed bin Zayed visits France Wednesday

Tue 14th September 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, will pay a visit to the French Republic tomorrow.

He will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris to deliberate the prospects of consolidating the strategic cooperation between the two friendly nations in addition to reviewing a number of issues of interest and the latest developments in the region.

