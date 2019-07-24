UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Visits Indonesia's Bogor Botanical Gardens

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Indonesia's Bogor Botanical Gardens

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, accompanied by President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, visited the Bogor Botanical Gardens, south of Jakarta.

Located in Bogor city centre, the botanical gardens adjoin the Bogor Presidential Palace, spanning an area of 210 acres, with thousands of different trees and plant species of various origins.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Widodo planted a tree as a symbolic gesture of the deep friendly ties between the two countries.

His Highness left a note in the Bogo Palace VIP Visitor's Book, saying, "I was pleased to visit the friendly Republic of Indonesia, and to have met with President Joko Widodo.

I would like to express my thanks and appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality received. The bilateral ties between our two countries are strong, and I hope that they continue to grow and progress in the future, in the interest of the two friendly nations and their peoples."

The two parties planted the Agathis dammara, an evergreen coniferous timber tree native to Indonesia's Moluccas, Celebes and the Philippines. The tree is a source of dammar gum, also known as cat-eye resin.

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry also accompanied His Highness on the tour.

