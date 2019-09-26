Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khalaf Al Otaiba

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today visited Khalaf bin Ahmed Al Otaiba at his home in Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi.

Al Otaiba welcomed the visit of His Highness, expressing his thanks and appreciation for Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's gesture and his keenness to communicate with the Emirati people.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed exchanged friendly talks with Al Otaiba and members of his family. The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's visit reflects the UAE leadership's emphasis on maintaining communication with citizens to further strengthen the social fabric, following the legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and carried on by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.