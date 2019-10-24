UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Visits Khalfan Matar Al Rumaithi

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 12:15 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khalfan Matar Al Rumaithi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today visited Khalfan Matar Al Rumaithi at his home in Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed was re-assured about the health of Al Rumaithi, wishing him good health and speedy recovery.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed exchanged friendly talks with Al Rumaithi and members of his family. He praised him as one of the UAE's loyal citizens who accompanied the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and witnessed his visionary nation-building achievements.

He was accompanied by Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

