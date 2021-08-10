UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed Visits Khor Fakkan's Latest Tourist Attractions

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 11:45 PM

KHOR FAKKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, visited the Al Suhub Rest Area, the latest tourism project in Khor Fakkan.

Sheikh Mohamed toured the rest area, which is located 600 metres above sea level and overlooks Khor Fakkan's major landmarks.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince listened to a brief on the project's facilities and services, and the main building, which comprises two floors with a total area of ​​2,788 square metres. The ground floor includes a restaurant and a cafe that can accommodate 88 visitors in the inner hall and 48 in the outer balcony, while the basement contains a multi-purpose hall, separate prayer rooms for men and women, toilets, and service and administrative facilities.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the qualitative projects recently launched by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, noting that such projects help drive tourism in Sharjah and serve the interests of the UAE and its people.

He added that these projects help in realising the UAE's social, economic and tourism development plans and its goal to achieve comprehensive sustainable development.

Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE continues to prioritise providing residents with world-class services and enhancing quality of life by implementing projects that benefit both the UAE and its people, Sheikh Mohamed said, in conclusion.

