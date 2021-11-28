UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed Visits Kuwaiti And Qatari Pavilions At Expo 2020 Dubai

28th November 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today visited the Kuwait and Qatar pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During his visit, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed was briefed about the two pavilions' contents, including innovative exhibits and projects.

He also spoke with officials from the two pavilions regarding their countries' participation and the solutions and initiatives they presented in the areas of sustainability.

The Kuwait and Qatar pavilions were designed to reflect the two countries’ visions and approaches to the future, in addition to providing an opportunity to learn about their history, cultural heritage, and achievements, as well as their vision of the future, in harmony between modernity and history.

He expressed his happiness at visiting the two pavilions, and to be briefed about their most important initiatives in the future projects, and their historical, cultural and social heritage.

Sheikh Mohamed wished good luck for the participating fraternal and friendly countries in the event, which provides a global platform to showcase their diverse cultures, and the innovation and sustainability solutions for the benefits of both countries.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.

