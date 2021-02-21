UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Visits National, International Pavilions At IDEX 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 09:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed visits national, international pavilions at IDEX 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today visited several national and international pavilions at the 15th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2021), held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

During his tour, he viewed the latest innovations of participating companies and countries, as well as their advanced equipment, control systems, and defence and military radar technologies.

On the occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stated that IDEX is a leading global platform for defence industries, and provides a unique opportunity to discover the advanced systems showcased by international companies in the defence, military and security industries that currently employ artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

The timely organisation of the event and the level of global participation underscore the UAE’s ability and efficiency in organising global events at all times, he added, noting that the exhibition plays a key role in promoting partnerships and establishing relations between countries, and the defence industry is a key component of the process of sustainable development in the UAE and many other countries.

During the tour, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed was introduced to the representatives of participating countries and senior officials from the event’s exhibitors, and was briefed about their key products and innovations in the field of smart defence technologies and related developments. He then spoke to them about the importance of their participation at IDEX 2021 and the event’s role in supporting initiatives and partnerships established under its framework.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed wished the event’s exhibitors and participants further success.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Event All From Industry

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakh PM&#039;s note

6 minutes ago

Tawazun inks multiple agreements with Saab at IDEX ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler approves AED500 mn for sanitation de ..

6 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed opens Gulfood 2021

36 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Russian Minister Trade ..

36 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Minister of Defence Ind ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.