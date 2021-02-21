Mohamed bin Zayed visits national, international pavilions at IDEX 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today visited several national and international pavilions at the 15th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2021), held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

During his tour, he viewed the latest innovations of participating companies and countries, as well as their advanced equipment, control systems, and defence and military radar technologies.

On the occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stated that IDEX is a leading global platform for defence industries, and provides a unique opportunity to discover the advanced systems showcased by international companies in the defence, military and security industries that currently employ artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

The timely organisation of the event and the level of global participation underscore the UAE’s ability and efficiency in organising global events at all times, he added, noting that the exhibition plays a key role in promoting partnerships and establishing relations between countries, and the defence industry is a key component of the process of sustainable development in the UAE and many other countries.

During the tour, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed was introduced to the representatives of participating countries and senior officials from the event’s exhibitors, and was briefed about their key products and innovations in the field of smart defence technologies and related developments. He then spoke to them about the importance of their participation at IDEX 2021 and the event’s role in supporting initiatives and partnerships established under its framework.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed wished the event’s exhibitors and participants further success.