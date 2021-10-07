Mohamed bin Zayed visits Opportunity Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today visited the Opportunity Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which comprises the United Nations (UN) Hub.

During his visit, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was briefed about the creative ideas and innovative initiatives showcased at the pavilion, which offers a platform for individuals and communities to cooperate and contribute to drafting the features of the future and achieve overall equality.

During its participation in the event, the UN will organise a range of programmes, workshops and exhibitions highlighting the importance of partnerships and collaborations between international organisations and governments from around the world, including the UAE Government, and the private sector and civil societies.

The pavilion’s topics and programmes are in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which represent the core of the UAE’s strategic vision and the expo’s objects, highlighting the efforts of countries to prioritise sustainable development and targeting millions of visitors and raising their awareness of the importance of achieving the SDGs.

The pavilion focuses on three pillars, which are water, food and energy.

Facilitators from different nationalities and backgrounds will present their creative projects related to the three that were implemented in their communities, which include simple solutions that require limited resources and investment, such a project, entitled, the "Food Pillar," presented by Mariam Al Junaibi, an Emirati farmer of sustainable organic products, who will teach visitors how to cultivate their own food even if small areas.

The "Energy Pillar" is being presented by Fatima Juma Haji from Zanzibar, Tanzania, who was trained to be a solar energy engineer specialising in the rationalisation of electricity consumption in her village.

The "Water Pillar" will be presented by Abel Cruz, who will explain how to collect fog by hanging nets to provide water for his community.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports Company (ADAC), Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court.