Mohamed bin Zayed visits Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today visited the pavilion of Saudi Arabia at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Upon his arrival, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was received by HRH Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd, Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet of Saudi Arabia, and several officials.

During his tour of the Saudi pavilion, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed viewed the country’s inspiring vision for a collective future and its ambitious projects based on four key pillars: People, Opportunity, Heritage, and Nature.

The pavilion’s young Saudi organisers also briefed him about its sections, components and advanced interactive visual technologies.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed expressed his happiness at visiting the Saudi pavilion, which showcases rich and innovative content that underscores the kingdom’s significant development, prosperity, ancient history, inspiring projects and ambitious future vision.

He also lauded the distinguished Saudi cadres working at the pavilion and receiving visitors from various countries, noting the Saudi youth are innovative and have considerable overall capabilities, presenting an honourable and bright image of the kingdom to the world.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed then pointed out the Saudi pavilion is a distinguished addition to the Expo 2020 Dubai, wishing its team success during the global event.

H.H Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and several Sheikhs, ministers and officials.