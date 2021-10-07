UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed Visits Saudi Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 08:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today visited the pavilion of Saudi Arabia at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Upon his arrival, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was received by HRH Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd, Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet of Saudi Arabia, and several officials.

During his tour of the Saudi pavilion, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed viewed the country’s inspiring vision for a collective future and its ambitious projects based on four key pillars: People, Opportunity, Heritage, and Nature.

The pavilion’s young Saudi organisers also briefed him about its sections, components and advanced interactive visual technologies.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed expressed his happiness at visiting the Saudi pavilion, which showcases rich and innovative content that underscores the kingdom’s significant development, prosperity, ancient history, inspiring projects and ambitious future vision.

He also lauded the distinguished Saudi cadres working at the pavilion and receiving visitors from various countries, noting the Saudi youth are innovative and have considerable overall capabilities, presenting an honourable and bright image of the kingdom to the world.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed then pointed out the Saudi pavilion is a distinguished addition to the Expo 2020 Dubai, wishing its team success during the global event.

H.H Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and several Sheikhs, ministers and officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Saudi Young Rashid Saudi Arabia 2020 Event From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Senior Ukrainian Diplomat Calls Russian Journalist ..

Senior Ukrainian Diplomat Calls Russian Journalists 'Terrorists'

12 minutes ago
 Blinken, Japan Foreign Minister Discuss N. Korea's ..

Blinken, Japan Foreign Minister Discuss N. Korea's Weapons Programs - US State D ..

12 minutes ago
 Australia Says AUKUS Unlikely to End Relations Wit ..

Australia Says AUKUS Unlikely to End Relations With France Due to Its Major Role ..

16 minutes ago
 Guterres Says $8Bln Needed to Reach 40% of World P ..

Guterres Says $8Bln Needed to Reach 40% of World Population With Vaccines By End ..

16 minutes ago
 WHO Says Process of Sputnik V's Approval About to ..

WHO Says Process of Sputnik V's Approval About to Be Sorted Out

16 minutes ago
 Gazprom Explains Non-Participation in Trading on S ..

Gazprom Explains Non-Participation in Trading on SPIMEX by Early Start of Heatin ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.