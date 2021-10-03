Mohamed bin Zayed visits Serbia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, meets Serbian President

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Sunday visited the Serbian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Upon arrival at the pavilion, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was received by President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, who was present for the opening of his country's pavilion.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his happiness at meeting with the Serbian President. He also wished further development, prosperity and progress for the people of Serbia, and continued growth for UAE- Serbian relations.

During his tour, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, accompanied by Vucic, was briefed about the pavilion, which mirrors the country's culture, history and renaissance, to achieve the future aspirations of his people.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince hailed the pavilion's organisational level and the content it contains in the innovation, creativity, information and communication technology sectors, as well as emerging companies areas, as it reflects the importance of technology in the development of civilisation, in addition to introducing the country's ambitious vision for the future.

He also wished good luck of the organisers of the pavilion, in highlighting the image and achievements of their country to the world.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports Company (ADAC), Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, and Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar Properties.