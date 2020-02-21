Mohamed bin Zayed visits two Emirati citizens in Al Ain

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Friday paid two separate visits to Emirati citizens Mohamed bin Muqrin Al Amery and Hamdan Salmeen Nasser Al Mansouri at their residences in Al Ain.

The two Emiratis along with their families thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his visits, which, they said, reflect the UAE leadership’s great attention paid to their people and their determination to re-assure about their living conditions and engage in their social occasions.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed exchanged cordial talk two Emirati families, with all praying to Allah Almighty to reward and bless the souls of the Founding Fathers of the UAE and the country's leadership under President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for their sincere efforts in serving and laying a solid foundation for their homeland's survival and prosperity.