UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Visits Two Emirati Citizens In Al Ain

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 11:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed visits two Emirati citizens in Al Ain

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Friday paid two separate visits to Emirati citizens Mohamed bin Muqrin Al Amery and Hamdan Salmeen Nasser Al Mansouri at their residences in Al Ain.

The two Emiratis along with their families thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his visits, which, they said, reflect the UAE leadership’s great attention paid to their people and their determination to re-assure about their living conditions and engage in their social occasions.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed exchanged cordial talk two Emirati families, with all praying to Allah Almighty to reward and bless the souls of the Founding Fathers of the UAE and the country's leadership under President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for their sincere efforts in serving and laying a solid foundation for their homeland's survival and prosperity.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi All

Recent Stories

EU Condemns Dissolution of Major Opposition Party ..

41 seconds ago

Prime Minister optimistic about peace, stability i ..

43 seconds ago

UN Chief Appeals for Additional $500Mln to Meet Ne ..

45 seconds ago

UN Chief Warns of Conflict in Idlib With 'Unpredic ..

5 minutes ago

'Ehsaas' programme to benefit 1.4m people, more in ..

5 minutes ago

Ukrainian Court Authorizes Compulsory Delivery of ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.