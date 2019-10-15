UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, Vladimir Putin Hold Official Talks

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Vladimir Putin hold official talks

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and President Vladimir Putin of Russia today held an official meeting at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness welcomed the Russian President and his accompanying delegation. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his hopes that Putin's visit to the UAE would achieve the set goals and objectives to bolster UAE-Russia ties across multiple sectors, in the interest of the two countries and their friendly peoples.

