Mohamed Bin Zayed Water Initiative, World Bank Sign MoU On Driving Innovation To Address Global Water Scarcity
Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 07:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) DUBAI, 11th February, 2025 (WAM) – The Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative and the World Bank signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today to collaborate on efforts to accelerate innovation and investment to address global water scarcity, and strengthen water security in communities around the world.
The MoU was co-signed by Ayesha Al-Ateeqi, Executive Director of the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, and Ousmane Dione, Vice President for the middle East and North Africa (MENA) at the World Bank, during the World Governments Summit 2025.
This partnership aims to address critical water security challenges and foster innovative solutions to ensure sustainable water management. It explores potential areas of collaboration in several key areas including accelerating innovation related to water security; strengthening water sustainability and efficiency; exploring new mechanisms for water financing and funding; and deepening engagement between the public sector, private sector, and international organizations to help guide and support the incubation, testing and scaling up of innovative solutions to water security challenges.
“The establishment of this MoU is consistent with the goal of The Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative to accelerate the development of new solutions to water scarcity and to boost international cooperation to address this growing threat to global security and prosperity.
” Said Ayesha Al-Ateeqi, Executive Director of the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, “by teaming up with the World Bank, our collective goal is to pursue tangible opportunities to drive innovation and investment aimed at addressing the challenge of water scarcity for the benefit of current and future generations.”
“This partnership aims to address critical water security challenges and foster innovative solutions to ensure sustainable water management.” Said Ousmane Dione, the World Bank Middle East and North Africa Vice President. “Jointly we will be promoting sustainable water management practices in water stressed regions around the world. Our collaboration will focus on accelerating innovations to support critical areas like irrigation, water re-use, and desalination, aiming to make every drop of water count.”
The agreement signed today formalises the shared desire of The Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative and the World Bank to work together on projects and initiatives aimed at boosting innovation, investment and international cooperation to address the threat of water scarcity and to make a meaningful contribution to global water security and sustainability efforts.
It also aims to create a tangible platform for cooperation and collaboration on water-related initiatives with stakeholders from different regions and sectors.
