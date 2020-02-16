UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, WBG President Explore Prospects For Joint Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 10:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, WBG President explore prospects for joint cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today, the President of the World Bank Group, WBG, David Malpass, at Al Shati on Sunday.

David Malpass is visiting the UAE to participate in the Global Women’s Forum Dubai, GWFD 2020, taking place on 16th and 17th February, in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and David Malpass explored the prospects for joint cooperation and coordination between the UAE and the Washington-based Group.

They also discussed the state of affairs of the global economy and the WB's role in supporting development in member states. They also touched on agenda of the GWFD.

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and members of the delegation accompanying Malpass, attended the meeting.

