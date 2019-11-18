(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today at the Qasr Al Bahar, participants in the Africa Investment Summit, AIS, which is being hosted by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, ADIA, to increase dialogue between global investors and African financial and corporate entities. They were accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of ADIA.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the delegates and representatives of the business community and expressed his hope that the two-day event would come up with constructive outcome and partnerships that serve national strategic sectors and contribute to the development and progress of their respective countries.

''Hosting such meetings help support the investment environment in the UAE and entrench its global stature as a preferred investment destination,'' His Highness said.

ADIA chairs the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds. It is also a founding member of the One Planet Sovereign Wealth Fund Working Group.

The two-day event, which began today, offers a platform for more than 180 representatives from among sovereign wealth funds, global institutional investors, asset managers, financial institutions, corporates, supra-national agencies and others. Participants will include representation from 22 countries, including seven African nations and delegates from 13 SWFs.

The AIS also covers key topics, such as Africa’s macro-economic outlook, capital markets, infrastructure and high growth sectors.