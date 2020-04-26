UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, WFP Chief Review Global Fight Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 01:45 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, discussed with David Beasley, Executive Director of the UN World food Programme, ways of accelerating coordination in getting assistance to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This came over a phone call His Highness Sheikh Mohamed had with Beasley whom he assured of the UAE's readiness to support WFP's efforts and help implement its initiatives. H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, and Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, partook of the conversation.

"The entire world is currently facing an unprecedented challenge that entails a coordinated and efficient global response to address its fallout, not only on the health level, but also its repercussion on the economic, social aspects of life and living standards," Sheikh Mohamed said, adding that key global institutions should play their full part in this regard.

He reiterated the UAE's readiness to provide all forms of support and assistance to stand by those affected by crises, tensions and pandemics, especially in light of the enormous menacing challenges besetting a number of poor and needy communities as a result of the current crisis.

Sheikh Mohamed voiced delight over the recovery of Beasley from COVID-19, wishing him safety and successful leadership of the WFO.

Beasley acclaimed the role played by Sheikh Mohamed in strengthening global solidarity in the face of corona, highlighting the UAE's commendable support for peoples and countries affected by the epidemic around the globe.

The UAE is a key supporter of WFP and its mission in times of distress, he asserted.

More Stories From Middle East

