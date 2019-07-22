UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, Xi Jinping Witness Signing Of Agreements

Mon 22nd July 2019

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, have witnessed the signing of a number of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding, MoUs, between the two countries, spanning a series of sectors including defence, trade and investment, environment and sustainability, education, ports and customs, and energy.

The signing of the agreements seek to further advance strategic ties between the UAE and China, opening up new partnership horizons across various fields.

Also present during the signing of the agreements were H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Mohammad bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Dr.

Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Presidential Special Envoy to China; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince's Court of Abu Dhabi; Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the UAE to China, and Ni Jian, Ambassador of China to the UAE, along with several other senior officials.

