Mohamed Bin Zayed's Donation To Egypt's National Cancer Institute Motivated By Fraternal, Bilateral Ties: UAE Envoy

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 03:00 AM

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2019) The EGP50 million (AED11.09 million) donation offered by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to fund the restoration works of the National Cancer Institute in Cairo was motivated by the fraternal ties binding the Emirati and Egyptian peoples, according to a top Emirati diplomat.

Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, the UAE Ambassador to Egypt, said His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was keen in supporting development, security and stability of Egypt. The UAE is standing with Egypt in its fight against terrorism and extremism as a common battle against this menace, which threatens the region and the world at large, he said.

Al Junaibi reiterated the UAE's principled position against terrorism, irrespective of its source or motives.

The UAE stands in full solidarity with Egypt and condemns this terrorist act that took place outside the National Cancer Institute in Cairo, leaving scores of victims and injuries, the diplomat said.

The ambassador expressed the UAE's sympathy with the leadership, government and people of Egypt and offered heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the criminal act that contravened the religious and human values.

''This coward, terrorist act will never weaken the resolve of Egypt and Egyptian people," the envoy affirmed, stressing the importance of uniting Arab countries against the heinous terrorism.

