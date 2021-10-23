DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2021) Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, has said that the UAE represents an exemplary role model in polio control and eradication, stressing that the UAE wise leadership has attached the utmost importance to the national programme for polio eradication, as one of the most important health achievements.

Al Owais made the statement on the occasion of World Polio Day, observed on 24th October, underlining that the ministry of health works relentlessly to maintain this achievement by establishing a strong and effective system that enhances community health.

The UAE health minister pointed out that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has played a prominent role since 2011 in supporting international efforts to eradicate polio.

He also highlighted the praise of the WHO EMRO Regional Subcommittee on Polio Eradication and Outbreaks to the unwavering support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to eradicate polio and the funding he provides in this respect, which reflects His Highness' humanitarian commitment to lend a helping hand to millions of people in order to enjoy a healthy and decent life.