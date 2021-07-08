Mohamed bin Zayed’s naming as ‘Man of Humanity’ underscores international community’s recognition of his humanitarian role: UAE Fatwa Council

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2021) The UAE Fatwa Council stressed that the naming of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as the "Man of Humanity" by the Vatican’s Foundation Gravissimum Educationis is the outcome of his leading efforts to promote the values of compassion, giving and peace globally.

It is also an addition to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s medals and certificates of recognition in the charity and humanitarian sector, it added.

The council then pointed out that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed’s achievements in supporting needy people and rescuing those affected by crises and disasters without discrimination around the world highlights his belief in the tolerant spirit of islam, which calls for tolerance and noble values, reflecting the Prophet Muhammad’s saying, "There is a reward for everyone with a moist liver.

"

It also confirms that H.H. Sheikh Mohamed is continuing the giving approach of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which is being followed by the UAE’s leadership.

The council congratulated H.H Sheikh Mohamed for being named the Man of Humanity, which is a source of pride for all Emirati people, who cherish their leaders, heritage and traditional values of generosity and solidarity, and are keen to promote the values of tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity among all peoples.