Mohamed bin Zayed’s visit to China achieved political, economic, cultural successes: UAE Ambassador

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2019) Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the UAE to China has said that the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to China, has achieved many political, economic and cultural successes.

In an exclusive interview with the Emirates news Agency, WAM, in the Chinese capital, Beijing, Al Dhaheri said that Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's visit was historic for several reasons, including for its timing.

Following the visit, he stressed that the embassy’s agenda is now full, and includes economic agreements and Memoranda of Understanding, MoU, signed between various Emirati and Chinese sectors.

"The honest intention of the two leaderships to achieve sustainable development and expand their comprehensive and strategic partnership is among the visit’s key outcomes," Al Dhaheri said.

The visit took place during a time when the world is witnessing the effects of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, along with other key developments, such as the digital economy, the internet, Artificial Intelligence, AI, bioengineering and nanotechnology, he added.

"Preparing the community in terms of education, culture and intellect must take place, to enable its members to utilise these advanced tools, train future generations, and ensure the UAE’s economic, political and scientific advancement," the Ambassador continued.

Al Dhaheri went on to note that the joint declaration at the end of the visit highlighted the importance of securing energy supplies travelling through maritime routes in the Gulf region, and increasing the commercial exchange between the two countries, as well as China’s trade with the wider Gulf region.

Security and stability are pre-requisites for attracting foreign investment and avoiding regional tensions, he stressed.

"We are confident that security authorities from both countries will find peaceful solutions that will achieve security, peace and development in all countries, based on the strong belief of their leaderships in tolerance and peace, and the importance of achieving global development and prosperity," Al Dhaheri said in conclusion.