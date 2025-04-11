Mohamed Salah signs new contract with Liverpool FC

(@FahadShabbir)

LIVERPOOL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) Liverpool FC announced that Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract that will keep him with the club for two years, until June 2027.

So far this term, Salah has scored 32 goals in just 45 appearances in all competitions – 27 of which have come in the Premier League, making him the division’s leading marksman.

These strikes have been supplemented by 22 assists for his teammates.

And today’s news means Salah will extend an eight-year stay at Anfield into the future and continue to help Arne Slot’s team challenge for the game’s biggest honours.

Salah, 32, has cemented himself as a Liverpool legend since his transfer from AS Roma in the summer of 2017.