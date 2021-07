TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2021) The Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi today issued a decision to dismiss Faouzi Mehdi, Tunisia's Minister of Health.

During a statement to Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP), Mechichi issued a decision appointing Mohamed Trabelsi, Tunisia's Minister of Social Affairs, as the country's acting minister of health.