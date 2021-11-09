UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Al Gergawi and Klaus Schwab open Expo 2020 gate

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) The Expo 2020 Dubai celebrated the 50th year of founding the World Economic Forum (WEF), which was held for the first time in January 1971, providing a global dialogue platform for decision makers and business leaders to shape the future in various sectors.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the WEF, opened the gate to Expo 2020 in a special ceremony that crowned years of partnership and friendship between the UAE and the Forum.

Al Gergawi stated that the gate opening ceremony signifies the UAE government’s appreciation for the pivotal role undertaken by the WEF since its establishment, and reflects the strong partnership between the UAE and the WEF.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs reaffirmed the UAE Government and the WEF keenness to strengthen and promote this partnership in line with their aspiration to contribute actively in creating a brighter future for nations, communities and future generations.

On his part, Professor Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum commended deep-rooted ties between the WEF and the UAE government, and expressed his appreciation of celebrating the WEF’s 50th anniversary with the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai gate.

Professor Schwab further stated that the UAE government serves as a global role model in various fields, and that the outstanding organization of Expo 2020 Dubai reflects the UAE’s leading vision of innovation, sustainability and opportunity.

The opening ceremony of Expo 2020 gates, designed by the famous London-based architect Asif Khan, is dedicated to welcome visitors of exhibitions and the multiple events held throughout the day.

Expo 2020’s entry gates, each located at the entrance to one of three thematic districts (Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability), are the gateways to the sprawling 4.38 square kilometers site.

Inspired by Arabic "mashrabiya" patterns, each gate has a set of two 21-metre-tall doors, and comprise a three-dimensional geometric configuration that offers a different view to the future world and its opportunities.

Expo 2020 Dubai hosts historic events, including celebrating the UAE’s Golden Jubilee and the 50th anniversary of the World Economic Forum, coinciding with the launch of the "Great Narrative Meeting", which is jointly organized by the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum. The Meeting brings together more than 50 leading thinkers and futurists to exchange views and develop long-term perspectives for the future.

Expo 2020 Dubai sets new records with more than 200 participating entities – including 192 countries, as well as multilateral organizations, businesses and educational establishments. The exhibition features more than 60 daily live events taking places over the 182-day event.

