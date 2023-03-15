Mohammad Al Gergawi appoints Director and Deputy Director of World Government Summit

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2023) Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit (WGS), has approved the appointment of Mohamed Al Sharhan as WGS Director and Reem Baggash as WGS Deputy Director, in implementation of UAE leadership’s vision to empower young Emirati competencies and drive their participation in the journey of shaping the future.

Al Sharhan holds a master’s degree in Engineering Systems and Management from the MIT and Masdar Institute Cooperative Program, and a second master’s degree in Leadership and Innovation from Rochester Institute of Technology, USA, together with a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the American University of Sharjah.

Before joining WGS, where he was assigned as Deputy Director since August 2021, Al Sharhan worked as Director of Projects at the Dubai Future Foundation, managing, launching and developing numerous initiatives and projects. He also worked as an engineer in the field of sustainable transportation at the Ministry of Interior, and a researcher at the Masdar Institute of Science and Technology.

The newly appointed WGS Director is a graduate of the National Experts Programme, launched by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and was part of the first batch of the MBRCLD’s programme in 2019.

Baggash holds a master's degree in International Relations from the University of Wollongong, Dubai, and a bachelor's degree in Accounting and Banking from the American University of Sharjah. She has been a member of the WGS team since 2016, with her previous role being Lead of Programming & Content Planning.

Launched in 2013 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the WGS is a leading global platform that brings together government leaders, ministers, senior officials, decision makers and thought pioneers, as well as financial, economic and social experts from around the world. It seeks to facilitate the exchange of experiences, knowledge and ideas towards shaping the future and building the next generation of governments.

