UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Al Gergawi Appoints Director And Deputy Director Of World Government Summit

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Mohammad Al Gergawi appoints Director and Deputy Director of World Government Summit

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2023) Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit (WGS), has approved the appointment of Mohamed Al Sharhan as WGS Director and Reem Baggash as WGS Deputy Director, in implementation of UAE leadership’s vision to empower young Emirati competencies and drive their participation in the journey of shaping the future.

Al Sharhan holds a master’s degree in Engineering Systems and Management from the MIT and Masdar Institute Cooperative Program, and a second master’s degree in Leadership and Innovation from Rochester Institute of Technology, USA, together with a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the American University of Sharjah.

Before joining WGS, where he was assigned as Deputy Director since August 2021, Al Sharhan worked as Director of Projects at the Dubai Future Foundation, managing, launching and developing numerous initiatives and projects. He also worked as an engineer in the field of sustainable transportation at the Ministry of Interior, and a researcher at the Masdar Institute of Science and Technology.

The newly appointed WGS Director is a graduate of the National Experts Programme, launched by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and was part of the first batch of the MBRCLD’s programme in 2019.

Baggash holds a master's degree in International Relations from the University of Wollongong, Dubai, and a bachelor's degree in Accounting and Banking from the American University of Sharjah. She has been a member of the WGS team since 2016, with her previous role being Lead of Programming & Content Planning.

Launched in 2013 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the WGS is a leading global platform that brings together government leaders, ministers, senior officials, decision makers and thought pioneers, as well as financial, economic and social experts from around the world. It seeks to facilitate the exchange of experiences, knowledge and ideas towards shaping the future and building the next generation of governments.

Related Topics

USA Prime Minister World Technology Exchange UAE Dubai Sharjah Young Wollongong Rashid Lead Rochester August 2016 2019 From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

US Took Steps to 'Protect Information' on Drone Do ..

US Took Steps to 'Protect Information' on Drone Downed in Black Sea - Kirby

18 minutes ago
 SC grants time to government for submission of ans ..

SC grants time to government for submission of answer

18 minutes ago
 Putin Praises Results of Russian-Syrian Fight Agai ..

Putin Praises Results of Russian-Syrian Fight Against Terrorism in Syria

18 minutes ago
 Romanian President Calls US Reaper Drone Crash Off ..

Romanian President Calls US Reaper Drone Crash Off Crimea 'Unfortunate'

15 minutes ago
 RDA issues notices to four illegal housing schemes ..

RDA issues notices to four illegal housing schemes

15 minutes ago
 National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam G ..

National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup: Master Paints breeze ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.