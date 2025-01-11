- Home
- Middle East
- Mohammad Al Gergawi: UAE's significant strides inspired by Mohammed bin Rashid’s proactive, bold v ..
Mohammad Al Gergawi: UAE's Significant Strides Inspired By Mohammed Bin Rashid’s Proactive, Bold Vision To Forge Comprehensive Content Economy
Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2025 | 10:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2025) Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, emphasised that the UAE is making significant strides inspired by the vision and philosophy of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, for building a comprehensive content creator economy. This involves creating an optimal environment for creators, fostering related businesses, and promoting partnerships and economic opportunities within the sector.
Al Gergawi remarked: “The philosophy of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum represents a proactive approach, bold decisions, and forward-looking ambitions. Over 25 years ago, specifically in 1998, His Highness foresaw the future relationship between media and technology, and ordered the creation of a dedicated internet City in the middle of Dubai’s desert. Shortly afterward, he launched Dubai Media City. Today, we witness how digital media has become the communication platform for over five billion people globally.”
This statement was made during Al Gergawi’s opening address at the 1 Billion Followers Summit 2025, the world’s largest summit dedicated to the content creator economy. Organized by the UAE Government Media Office, the summit is being hosted in the UAE from January 11 to 13 at the Emirates Towers, DIFC, and the Museum of the Future in Dubai under the theme "Content for Good." The third edition of the summit is seeing unprecedented momentum, with over 15,000 content creators, more than 420 speakers, and 125 CEOs and global experts in attendance.
Al Gergawi welcomed the gathering by highlighting the UAE’s vision, inspired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to establish a thriving economic sector for content creation.
The minister emphasised the UAE’s ambition to transform this sector into a sustainable economic force that provides opportunities for youth and drives global progress. "The greatest gift humanity can offer is the ability to inspire, motivate, and create meaningful change," he stated, underscoring the transformative potential of storytelling in shaping a better reality.
He outlined the government's role in fostering an environment where individuals can pursue their passions, innovate, and contribute to their communities. Investing in content creation, he noted, builds a generation of responsible youth, smarter children, and a more humane society. Empowering content creators, he said, is about creating positive impacts that elevate communities, echoing the philosophy of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum: "The strength and influence of media are measured by its ability to create tangible, positive change."
Acknowledging the rapid evolution of content creation, Al Gergawi described a future where technology will revolutionize how content is consumed and created. Innovations like virtual reality and thought-driven content will allow individuals to engage with tailored, immersive experiences and preserve their knowledge for future generations.
Despite these advancements, the minister cautioned about the growing crisis of misinformation, fuelled by deep-fake technologies and the rapid spread of fabricated content. He highlighted that in 2024 alone, fake content surged by 245%, spreading six times faster than factual information on platforms like X. "In today’s media landscape, illiteracy is not about reading and writing but about distinguishing truth from falsehood," he warned.
Addressing content creators, Al Gergawi said: “This is where your responsibility lies—through your inspiring stories, valuable information, and enlightening ideas. That is why we chose ‘Content for Good’ as this year’s summit theme.” He pointed out that meaningful content impacts education, health, the economy, family dynamics, personal wealth, and social relationships.
Al Gergawi concluded with a message to content creators: “Your values are your compass. Your humility is your success. Your focus on serving people is your legacy. Creating better content is about creating a better life and a brighter future, and the best is yet to come.”
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid: Content creation key to awareness, culture, human developme ..
ADSW 2025 announces strategic partnerships to advance sustainable progress agend ..
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment investigates potential Beef Pepperoni ..
UAE Embassy in Beirut to reopen: UAE President congratulates Joseph Aoun on his ..
1 Billion Followers Summit spotlights psychological challenges facing content cr ..
Talent management drives innovation in content creation industry
Noor Bukhari faces criticism on social media
Bangladesh relaxes visa conditions for Pakistanis
Mohammad Hafeez criticizes PCB over lack of facilities for players
32 martyred, 193 wounded in Gaza over 48 hours
Dubai’s unique competitive advantages position it as global hub for digital ec ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Mohammad Al Gergawi: UAE's significant strides inspired by Mohammed bin Rashid’s proactive, bold v ..1 minute ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid: Content creation key to awareness, culture, human development46 minutes ago
-
ADSW 2025 announces strategic partnerships to advance sustainable progress agenda1 hour ago
-
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment investigates potential Beef Pepperoni contamination; orde ..2 hours ago
-
UAE Embassy in Beirut to reopen: UAE President congratulates Joseph Aoun on his election as Lebanon� ..2 hours ago
-
1 Billion Followers Summit spotlights psychological challenges facing content creators in digital ag ..2 hours ago
-
Talent management drives innovation in content creation industry2 hours ago
-
32 martyred, 193 wounded in Gaza over 48 hours4 hours ago
-
Dubai’s unique competitive advantages position it as global hub for digital economy: CEO of Dubai ..4 hours ago
-
Slackline athlete Jaan Roose walks between Jumeirah Emirates Towers at 224-m height4 hours ago
-
Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 175 hours ago
-
UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investment ties5 hours ago