Mohammad Al Gergawi, UN Deputy Secretary-General discuss promoting UAE-UN Partnership

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, held a meeting with Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group, where they discussed promoting the partnership between the UAE government and the UN in various fields and reviewed issues of common interest.

Al Gergawi highlighted that, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE embraces clear future directions based on promoting international partnerships to build a better future for the next generations. He noted that the UAE government is committed to undertaking an active role in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Al Gergawi further stressed that the UAE government believes in the pivotal role of the United Nations in leading and orchestrating efforts to improve societies’ wellbeing and provide better opportunities for individuals, communities and countries. added that enhancing sustainable development is the most essential factor towards achieving these goals.

Amina Mohammed praised the UAE’s active role in supporting international efforts to achieve the UN SDGs and its effective partnership with the United Nations in various development fields and humanitarian projects.

The UN Deputy Secretary-General commended the initiatives launched by the UAE government to exchange knowledge and success stories with governments in the region and worldwide, including the Government Experience Exchange Program which represents a role model for effective partnerships to promote development of societies. Amina also acclaimed the role of Expo 2020 Dubai in providing a global platform for talents and great minds to meet and exchange knowledge to help develop a better future.

The meeting addressed enhancing cooperation between the UAE government and the United Nations in various fields; highlighted the UAE’s efforts to achieve the UN goals for the next decade; and discussed the UAE SDGs Data Hub, launched by the UAE government in 2018 to monitor and report milestones and progress towards achieving the SDGs.

The attendees discussed enhancing cooperation in the fields of advanced technology and data, and reviewed the future vision of the UAE and its 'Principles for the 50'.

The meeting also reviewed the preparations for the United Nations Public Service Forum, which will be held in the UAE from 13th to 15th December.