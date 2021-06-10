Mohammed Al Bowardi and Italian Defence Minister discuss enhancing cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, today received a phone call from Lorenzo Guerini, Italy's Minister of Defence.

During the phone call, the two ministers discussed collaboration between their countries, especially in the defence and military fields, and ways to develop their relations to serve their countries' interests.

They also reviewed the latest developments relating to the global efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and talked about a number of regional and international issues.