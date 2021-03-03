UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Al Bowardi Attends Graduation Of 38th Batch Of Officers At Zayed II Military College

Wed 03rd March 2021

Mohammed Al Bowardi attends graduation of 38th batch of officers at Zayed II Military College

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, attended the graduation of the 38th batch of officers at the Zayed II Military College.

Brigadier Amer Mohammed Al Neyadi, College Commander, delivered a speech on the occasion highlighting the training environment where the graduates were taught new skills and knowledge, which helped them acquire leadership skills and reinforced their sense of patriotism.

"They were taught, through work and practice, great values, such as collective work, assuming responsibilities, decision-making, adapting to different environments, and using weapons and military skills," he said.

Al Bowardi honoured the top achieving graduates and congratulated them on their outstanding success.

Brigadier Al Neyadi offered Al Bowardi a souvenir, and the graduates took photos with the event’s patron.

The graduates expressed their happiness at participating with their fellow officers in protecting the country’s achievements.

