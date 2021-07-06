UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Al Bowardi, Australian Ambassador Discuss Cooperation In Defence Fields

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 07:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received today Heidi Venamore, Australian Ambassador to the UAE, and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting, which took place at the Ministry of Defense, was also attended by Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-​Secretary of the Ministry of Defence and a number of its senior officers and officials.

Al Bowardi highlighted the deep ties that the UAE and Australia share and the importance of expanding their cooperation to drive development and prosperity in their countries.

The sides discussed ways to develop their cooperation in areas related to military and defence to enhance security and stability in the region. They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

For her part, Venamore praised the UAE's remarkable progress and development, which serves as a pioneering model for the other countries in the region. She asserted that Australia is keen to enhance collaboration with the UAE to serve the common interests of their countries.

