Mohammed Al Bowardi Discusses Defence Cooperation With Iraqi Minister Of Defence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 04:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, today received, in his office, Juma Inad Saadoun, Iraqi Minister of Defence, and his delegation, in the presence of Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, and several senior officers and officials from the ministry.

During the meeting, Al Bowardi welcomed Saadoun and stressed the keenness of the country’s leadership to strengthen the historic ties between the UAE and Iraq, as well as its keenness to cooperate in all areas, most notably in the military and defence, and discuss developments to their national defence industries.

Both sides also presented their efforts to counter terrorism, especially the related work of the Iraqi Government while exchanging views on several regional and global issues of mutual concern.

The UAE then condemned the ongoing terrorist attacks that threaten Iraq’s security and stability.

