Mohammed Al Bowardi, French Armed Forces Minister sign cooperation document

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2019) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received Florence Parly, French Minister of the Armed Forces, and her delegation.

During the meeting, Al Bowardi and Parly discussed mutual cooperation between the UAE and France in the areas of defence and the military, as well as several regional and international issues, and developments in a number of topics of mutual concern.

Both sides then attended the signing of a legal document between the ministries of defence of the UAE and France, which stipulates the exchange of liaison officers to assist in operational communications and military cooperation between the two parties, on the sidelines of the celebration of the tenth anniversary of the bilateral defence agreement between the UAE and France, held at Al Salam Base in Abu Dhabi.

Al Bowardi stressed that the ties between the UAE and France are witnessing increased development, especially in the areas of defence and the military, noting that the agreement reflects the keenness of the Ministry of Defence to reinforce its ties with its partners.

Parly highlighted the importance of reinforcing and supporting mutual cooperation between the two countries, especially in the areas of defence and the military.