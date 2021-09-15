UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Al Bowardi, Indonesian Ambassador Discuss Enhancing Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 08:30 PM

Mohammed Al Bowardi, Indonesian Ambassador discuss enhancing cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received today Husin Bagis, Indonesia's Ambassador to the UAE, and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting was also attended by Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-​Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, and a number of its senior officers and officials.

Al Bowardi highlighted the deep relations between the UAE and Indonesia, especially in defence and military fields, and the importance of expanding their cooperation to drive development and prosperity in their countries.

The sides discussed means to enhance their cooperation in areas related to military and defence and exchange expertise to serve the interests of their countries. They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

For his part, the Indonesian Ambassador commended the UAE's remarkable developmental track record, which makes it a pioneering model for the other countries in the region, and underscored his country's continued efforts to enhance cooperation with the UAE.

