Mohammed Al Bowardi, Japanese Counterpart Discuss Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 09:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, today discussed, with Nobuo Kishi, Japanese Minister of Defence, the bilateral ties between the UAE and Japan via video conference.

The virtual meeting was attended by several senior officers and officials from the ministry.

During the meeting, both sides talked about their defence and military cooperation and ways of strengthening them.

Kishi expressed his gratitude for the UAE’s support during the evacuation of the employees of the Japanese Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Both sides also agreed on the importance of closely working together to achieve peace and stability in the middle East, and ensure the safety of maritime navigation.

They then shared their views on several regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Al Bowardi also received Akihiko Nakajima, Japanese Ambassador to the UAE, in the presence of Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Defence, and several senior officers and officials from the ministry.

Al Bowardi welcomed Nakajima and lauded his work during his term in the UAE, which played a key role in reinforcing the bilateral ties between the two countries.

