Mohammed Al Bowardi Meets French, Kazakh Ministers Of Defence At Dubai Airshow

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 09:00 PM

Mohammed Al Bowardi meets French, Kazakh ministers of defence at Dubai Airshow

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, separately received Florence Parly, French Armed Forces Minister, and Murat Bektanov, Kazakh Minister of Defence, in the presence of Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, and several senior officers and officials from the ministry.

The meetings took place in Al Bowardi’s office at Dubai Airshow 2021.

Al Bowardi welcomed the guests and discussed the friendship and cooperation between the UAE and their countries, most notably in the areas of defence and the military.

Dubai Airshow 2021 is an opportunity to meet and explore the latest technologies and innovations in the aviation sector, and is a platform for attracting the largest international companies in the aviation, space and defence sectors, he added.

The two visiting ministers stressed the keenness of their countries to strengthen their bilateral ties with the UAE, most notably in the areas of defence and the military, and lauded the organisation of Dubai Airshow 2021, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

