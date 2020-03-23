UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Al Bowardi, NATO Deputy SG Discuss Joint Cooperation Over Phone

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 05:00 PM

Mohammed Al Bowardi, NATO Deputy SG discuss joint cooperation over phone

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2020) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received a phone call from Mircea Geoana, Deputy Secretary-General of NATO.

During the call, both sides discussed their joint cooperation in defence and military affairs and ways of reinforcing and supporting their related efforts and initiatives, with the aim of achieving global and regional stability and security.

Both sides also expressed their views on several regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Related Topics

NATO From

Recent Stories

Two Centers of Russia's Biomedical Agency Working ..

14 minutes ago

Ghani, Pompeo Discuss Afghan Peace Process, Securi ..

14 minutes ago

Over 50 Syrian Refugees Return Home From Lebanon O ..

14 minutes ago

Italy Requests Pentagon's Support in Battle Agains ..

29 minutes ago

Two patients infected with Corona Virus in Sargodh ..

29 minutes ago

Coronavirus Cases in Germany Up 4,000 to Over 22,6 ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.