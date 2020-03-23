Mohammed Al Bowardi, NATO Deputy SG discuss joint cooperation over phone

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2020) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received a phone call from Mircea Geoana, Deputy Secretary-General of NATO.

During the call, both sides discussed their joint cooperation in defence and military affairs and ways of reinforcing and supporting their related efforts and initiatives, with the aim of achieving global and regional stability and security.

Both sides also expressed their views on several regional and international issues of mutual concern.