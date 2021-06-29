Mohammed Al Bowardi receives Acting Defence Minister of Comoros

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, today received, at his office, Yousef Mohammed Ali, Acting Minister of Defence of the Union of the Comoros, and his delegation.

The meeting was also attended by Mattar Salem Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, and several senior officers and officials from the ministry.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the bilateral ties between the UAE and the Comoros and ways of reinforcing their collaboration in military and defence areas, and shared views on several regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Ali lauded the UAE’s efforts to counter terrorism and all forms of violence and extremism, as well as its commitment to enhancing its partnerships with friendly countries and allies, while highlighting his keenness to improve the overall cooperation and coordination between their countries.