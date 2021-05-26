UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Al Bowardi, Saudi Chief Of General Staff Discuss Joint Defence Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 09:30 PM

Mohammed Al Bowardi, Saudi Chief of General Staff discuss joint defence cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, today received, in his office, Saudi Arabia's Chief of General Staff, Lt. General Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, and his delegation.

The meeting was attended by Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, and several officers and officials from the ministry.

During the meeting, Al Bowardi welcomed Al Ruwaili, and both sides discussed the historic and strategic bilateral ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia and ways of reinforcing them, to achieve their mutual interests.

They also discussed the efforts to develop their overall cooperation, most notably in military and defence areas.

Thereafter, they discussed the joint efforts to address the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and ways of supporting the international efforts to advance to the recovery stage.

They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern.

Related Topics

UAE Salem Saudi Arabia From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TII&#039;s Cryptography Research Centre partners w ..

5 minutes ago

UAE achieves top rankings on global government dev ..

20 minutes ago

Air Arabia resumes seasonal flights to Batumi

20 minutes ago

Belarus' Official Says Foreign Special Services Se ..

2 minutes ago

Sapega's Lawyer Got Permission to Meet With Client ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Trusts Belarus' Statement on Hamas' Ryanai ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.