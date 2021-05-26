Mohammed Al Bowardi, Saudi Chief of General Staff discuss joint defence cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, today received, in his office, Saudi Arabia's Chief of General Staff, Lt. General Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, and his delegation.

The meeting was attended by Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, and several officers and officials from the ministry.

During the meeting, Al Bowardi welcomed Al Ruwaili, and both sides discussed the historic and strategic bilateral ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia and ways of reinforcing them, to achieve their mutual interests.

They also discussed the efforts to develop their overall cooperation, most notably in military and defence areas.

Thereafter, they discussed the joint efforts to address the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and ways of supporting the international efforts to advance to the recovery stage.

They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern.