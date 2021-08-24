Mohammed Al Qayed raises UAE flag as Paralympic Games begin in Tokyo

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2021) The curtains went up on the 16th Paralympic Games in Tokyo on 24 August in a glittering Opening Ceremony that connects the world, even without the presence of fans in the stadium.

The UAE Paralympic Committee granted the honour of carrying and raising the UAE’s flag at the opening ceremony to Mohammed Al Qayed, for his successive achievements over many editions of the Paralympic Games.

The flame at the Olympic Stadium symbolises the human defiance over the COVID-19 pandemic and the will to move onwards and upwards.

For the 4,403 athletes, this is the moment they had been waiting for, as the world tries to get back on its feet from a pandemic that pressed pause across the world. Now they represent their countries, wearing their pride on their sleeves.

With the premise of 'Moving Forward', the Opening Ceremony acknowledged the way the world came together to face a global threat.

The ceremony kicked off with dancing from 'crew members' who supported a countdown timer before fireworks filled the skies to commence the evening.

The President of the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (TOCOG), Seiko Hashimoto, and the President of the IPC, Andrew Parsons, delivered their speeches on the Protocol Stage to officially open the Games.

IPC President started his speech by saying: "I cannot believe we are finally here. Many doubted this day would happen. Many thought it impossible. But thanks to the efforts of many, the most transformative sport event on Earth is about to begin."

He went on to thank the Japanese Government, Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee and the International Olympic Committee for never losing faith and working tirelessly, alongside the International Paralympic Committee.

"We thank our hosts for trusting we can deliver safe Games for the athletes and officials, but also for Japanese society.

"We will honour your trust, your omotenashi, so that the outstanding legacy these Paralympic Games leave this country is a new perception of persons with disabilities. But we want more.

We want to change the entire world.

"Over the next 10 years, WeThe15 will challenge how the world’s 15 per cent with disabilities are perceived and treated at a global level. With the support of 20 international organisations, civil society, the business sector, and the media we will put the world’s 1.2 billion persons with disabilities firmly at the heart of the inclusion agenda.

"The Paralympic Games are for sure a platform for change. But only every four years is not enough. It is up to each and every one of us to play out part, every day, to make for a more inclusive society in our countries, in our cities, in our communities."

The Games were officially opened by the Emperor of Japan as six athletes carried the Paralympic flag to the Protocol Stage where they handed it to a group of essential workers. The flag was raised by members of the Self-Defence Forces on the Protocol Stage as the Para band played the Paralympic anthem.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games sets the record for the most athletes and women at a Paralympic Games, breaking barriers and changing perceptions on a scale never before achieved.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will reach new audiences, through VR, content hubs and engaging activations.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) will bring the world to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, engaging fans through a series of digital experiences across all major social media platforms, complementing the record-breaking broadcast coverage.

"Tokyo 2020 will be the most digitally connected Paralympic Games ever," said Natalia Dannenberg-Spreier, IPC Head of Brand and Engagement.

"The global pandemic has meant that we can’t bring the world physically to Tokyo, but we hope that fans at home can feel some of the emotion through our digital experiences.

"We know that the Paralympic Games changes peoples’ attitudes towards disability and in a year where the global pandemic has disproportionately affected persons with disabilities, it was more important than ever for us to ensure that we engage broad audiences to help to change the storyline of disability."