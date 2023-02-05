FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, has issued Resolution No. 07 of 2023 appointing Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi as Director of the Office of H.H. Crown Prince of Fujairah.

The decision shall be effective from the date of its issuance and published at the Official Gazette.