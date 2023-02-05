UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Al Sharqi Appoints Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi Director Of Fujairah Crown Prince's Office

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Mohammed Al Sharqi appoints Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi Director of Fujairah Crown Prince&#039;s Office

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, has issued Resolution No. 07 of 2023 appointing Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi as Director of the Office of H.H. Crown Prince of Fujairah.

The decision shall be effective from the date of its issuance and published at the Official Gazette.

