Mohammed Al Sharqi Attends Closing Ceremony Of Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2024 | 02:00 AM

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2024) The ninth edition of the Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, concluded today at the Fujairah Fort Arena.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed attended the closing ceremony and emphasised the importance of organising equestrian events to strengthen the UAE’s cultural heritage and preserve the legacy of traditional sports for future generations.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, and Sheikh Ahmad bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi were also present at the closing ceremony of the championship.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed also praised the exceptional organisation and underlined that the impressive outcomes of the championship are significant in strengthening Fujairah’s position on the global equestrian map.

Furthermore, he also noted that the championship highlighted the values and significance of the championship in Arab heritage.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed also remarked on the continued support and guidance of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, for strengthening both Fujairah’s and the UAE’s position in the global equestrian map.

During his attendance at the closing ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed crowned Dubai Arabian Horse Stud the winner of the Fujairah Golden Sword and winners of the Stallion Championship of the Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024. He also honoured the members of the judging panel and sponsors and partners of the 2024 edition.

