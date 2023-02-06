UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Al Sharqi Chairs Meeting Of Board Of Trustees Of University Of Science And Technology Of Fujairah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Mohammed Al Sharqi chairs meeting of board of trustees of University of Science and Technology of Fujairah

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, highlighted the key role of higher education establishments in supporting the national educational sector, noting the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to improve the quality of the education system.

He made this statement while chairing the regular meeting of the board of trustees of the University of Science and Technology of Fujairah.

The meeting’s participants discussed the university’s strategies and academic programmes for the 2022-2023 year, as well as its planned academic initiatives.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad lauded the efforts of the university’s board and teaching staff to support students and enhance their skills.

Related Topics

Technology Education

Recent Stories

Dubai records over AED1.4 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.4 bn in realty transactions Monday

34 minutes ago
 Dubai Taxi to become fully eco-friendly by 2027

Dubai Taxi to become fully eco-friendly by 2027

49 minutes ago
 The Punjab University (PU), Navy War College agree ..

The Punjab University (PU), Navy War College agree to promote joint research

31 minutes ago
 Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Com ..

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce S.M Tanveer for coloniza ..

38 minutes ago
 EU Considers 'Unnecessary' to Review Price Cap on ..

EU Considers 'Unnecessary' to Review Price Cap on Russian Oil in January

38 minutes ago
 AIIB in collaboration with PIDE launches fourth AI ..

AIIB in collaboration with PIDE launches fourth AIIF report

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.