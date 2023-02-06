Mohammed Al Sharqi chairs meeting of board of trustees of University of Science and Technology of Fujairah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, highlighted the key role of higher education establishments in supporting the national educational sector, noting the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to improve the quality of the education system.

He made this statement while chairing the regular meeting of the board of trustees of the University of Science and Technology of Fujairah.

The meeting’s participants discussed the university’s strategies and academic programmes for the 2022-2023 year, as well as its planned academic initiatives.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad lauded the efforts of the university’s board and teaching staff to support students and enhance their skills.