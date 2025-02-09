Mohammed Al Sharqi crowns winners of Fujairah Mountain Shooting Championship 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, attended the closing ceremony and crowned the winners of the main championship of the second edition of the Fujairah Mountain Shooting Championship, which was held under his patronage.

The championship, which has garnered appreciation from participants for its challenging layouts and organisation, took place from the 1st to the 8th of February in Dibba, Fujairah, and saw impressive participation from 427 participants across 37 countries.

Sheikh Dr Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority, was also present at the closing ceremony of the second edition of the championship.

During the closing ceremony, Sheikh Mohammed presented awards to the winners of the main championship as well as those in the Open Category of the English Sporting Preliminary Competition.

He also honoured the sponsors and partners whose contributions were vital to the success of the championship.

Additionally, Sheikh Mohammed honoured Duaij Khalaf Al Otaibi, the President of the Arab and Kuwait Shooting Federations, along with George Digweed and Phil Gray, who serve as ambassadors for FMSC.

The strategic partners of FMSC honoured by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed include Fujairah Police GHQ, Dubai Police, General Authority of sports, Clay Pigeon Shooting Association, Eley Hawk, Promatic, and Fujairah Culture and Media Authority. Additionally, Fujairah Investment, Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, AM Industries, Etihad Water and Electricity, Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation, Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Dibba Society for Culture and Arts Theatre received recognition for their contributions, which have made the championship a grand success.

During his speech at the closing ceremony, Saif Al Zahmi, Director of the Higher Organising Committee of the FMSC, emphasised that the unwavering support and patronage of H.

H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, is fundamental to the success of the championship.

Al Zahmi stated, "The participation of over 400 shooters from 37 countries in this edition highlights the competition's increasing significance in the global clay shooting arena. Furthermore, we aspire for the next edition of the championship to reach even greater heights, attracting more participants and moving closer to excellence. We aim to contribute to the emirate's vision of hosting local and international athletic events."

The winners of the Main Championship in the Open category are as follows: De Tomasi Enrico from Italy secured first place, followed by Andras Szerdahelyi from Hungary in second place, and Gebben Miles from the USA in third place.

In the Women's category, the winners are: Karen Miles from the USA in first place, followed by Dulary Aline from France in second place, and Lya Auvret, also from France, in third place.

For the Junior category, the winners are Bastien Lang from France in first place, Joseph Fanizzi from the USA in second place, and Hugo Bardou from France in third place.

In the Senior category, the winners are Garry Meikle from the United Kingdom in first place, John Younger from Australia in second place, and Claudio Germano Moretti from Italy in third place.

Furthermore, the winners of the English Sporting Preliminary Competition are as follows: Christopher Biddlecombe from the United Kingdom secured first place, followed by Juan Valero Dominguez from Spain in second place, and Matthieu Delmas from France in third place.

Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Diwan, Dr Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of Fujairah Crown Prince's Office and directors of public and private sectors in the Emirate of Fujairah.