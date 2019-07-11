UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Al Sharqi Highlights Key Role Of ‘Emirati Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme’ In Supporting Country’s Economic Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 04:15 PM

Mohammed Al Sharqi highlights key role of ‘Emirati Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme’ in supporting country’s economic development

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, highlighted the key role of the "Emirati Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme" in supporting the country’s economic development and achieving sustainable industrial growth, by providing environmentally-friendly electricity.

He also praised the efforts of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation in reinforcing the country’s international leadership.

He made this statement today while receiving, in his office in the Emiri Court, Hind Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, who acquired her "Peaceful Nuclear Plants Operation Licence," accompanied by her father, Hamdan Al Zeyoudi.

Sheikh Mohammed, who was briefed about Al Zeyoudi’s efforts to acquire the licence, urged her to continue her hard work and attain the required academic knowledge.

