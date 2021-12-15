UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Al Sharqi Inaugurates COVID-19 Screening Centre In Fujairah

Mohammed Al Sharqi inaugurates COVID-19 screening centre in Fujairah

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, affirmed the country’s efforts to address the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic and provide the necessary support to raise the efficiency of the health sector.

He also highlighted the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to provide the best medical services in local health facilities.

He made this statement during the inauguration of the comprehensive COVID-19 screening centre in the Fujairah Exhibitions Centre, which was established by the Local Emergency and Crises Team in Fujairah, under the supervision of the Ministry of Health and Community Prevention.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad toured the centre’s facilities and sections, which were designed in line with the best precautionary measures.

The centre aims to support the emirate’s medical sector and includes two main sections, with the first offering examination and vaccination services while the second offers other treatment services.

The first section contains 14 areas for registration and examinations, rooms for nursing, evaluations and assessments, and a doctor’s room and four rooms for the short-term monitoring of cases that require medical supervision. It also contains a laboratory room for conducting blood tests and COVID-19 tests, a radiology room and a pharmacy.

