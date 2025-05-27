Mohammed Al Sharqi Inaugurates Fujairah’s First Limestone Production Facility
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 08:15 PM
FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, reiterated the emirate’s significant role in supporting the national economy and its leading position as a global hub for mining industries and a magnet for international investment in the industrial and economic sectors.
H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad made the remarks during the inauguration of Power International's new limestone facility, the first quicklime production plant in the Emirate of Fujairah.
The event was attended by Sheikh Eng. Mohammed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Director-General of Fujairah Digital Government, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the UAE Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation.
H.H. Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the continuous support and follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, for advanced and specialised industrial projects that contribute to sustainable and comprehensive development in the emirate and the wider UAE.
He also emphasised that these projects reinforce Fujairah’s position as a global destination for mining and industrial innovation.
Nikunj Bathwal, Director-General of the factory, stated that the project’s success stems from the strategic vision and backing of the Fujairah government. “This facility is more than just industrial infrastructure; it was designed according to the highest international standards, with sustainability, safety, and operational excellence at its core,” he said.
The plant employs cutting-edge technology to extract quicklime from limestone. It currently has a production capacity of 120,000 tonnes per year, with plans to double that with a second production line by 2026, bringing the total capacity to 240,000 tonnes annually.
Mohamed Saif Al Afkham, Chairman of Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation (FNRC) board of Directors, said the factory represents a strategic milestone, reflecting the entity’s commitment to the efficient use of natural resources, in line with the directives of the Ruler of Fujairah and the follow-up of the Crown Prince.
He added that FNRC’s future direction aims to enhance the industrial sector's role in sustainable development by supporting innovation and expanding both local and global market reach. This reinforces Fujairah’s position as a leading industrial hub contributing to economic diversification and aligning with UAE Vision 2030 and 2071.
Ali Qasim, Director-General of FNRC, emphasised that Fujairah’s recent and upcoming development projects reflect innovative industrial solutions that drive sustainable development and foster new opportunities for collaboration between public and private sector partners.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 43rd cohort of Zayed II Milit ..
Mohammed Al Sharqi inaugurates Fujairah’s first limestone production facility
Weather update: Heavy rain, hailstorm hit KP; power outages reported
Gold prices drop further in Pakistan amid global market decline
Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed inaugurates World Utilities Congress 2025
Himatrix Group inaugurates AED33 million phase one of advanced training centre a ..
ENEC, GE Vernova Hitachi sign partnership during World Utilities Congress
Thani Al Zeyoudi participates in inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Forum in Kua ..
CII rejects parliament-approved bill banning child marriage under 18
DCT Abu Dhabi honours 15 establishments, institutions in Urban Treasures' 4th ed ..
RAK Ruler meets Malaysian Foreign Minister on sidelines of GCC–ASEAN Summit, A ..
Germany breaks silence, harshly criticizes Israel over Gaza bombing
More Stories From Middle East
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 43rd cohort of Zayed II Military College in Al Ai ..2 minutes ago
-
Mohammed Al Sharqi inaugurates Fujairah’s first limestone production facility3 minutes ago
-
Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed inaugurates World Utilities Congress 202518 minutes ago
-
Himatrix Group inaugurates AED33 million phase one of advanced training centre at Dubai Industrial C ..33 minutes ago
-
ENEC, GE Vernova Hitachi sign partnership during World Utilities Congress48 minutes ago
-
Thani Al Zeyoudi participates in inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Forum in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia48 minutes ago
-
DCT Abu Dhabi honours 15 establishments, institutions in Urban Treasures' 4th edition1 hour ago
-
RAK Ruler meets Malaysian Foreign Minister on sidelines of GCC–ASEAN Summit, ASEAN–GCC–China S ..1 hour ago
-
Etihad Credit Insurance achieves AED16.2 billion in insured turnover with 15.7% growth1 hour ago
-
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Burjeel Holdings sign MoU1 hour ago
-
Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Afghan Consul General2 hours ago
-
ADAFSA participates in Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 20252 hours ago