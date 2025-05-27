Mohammed Al Sharqi inaugurates Fujairah’s first limestone production facility

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, reiterated the emirate’s significant role in supporting the national economy and its leading position as a global hub for mining industries and a magnet for international investment in the industrial and economic sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad made the remarks during the inauguration of Power International's new limestone facility, the first quicklime production plant in the Emirate of Fujairah.

The event was attended by Sheikh Eng. Mohammed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Director-General of Fujairah Digital Government, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the UAE Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the continuous support and follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, for advanced and specialised industrial projects that contribute to sustainable and comprehensive development in the emirate and the wider UAE.

He also emphasised that these projects reinforce Fujairah’s position as a global destination for mining and industrial innovation.

Nikunj Bathwal, Director-General of the factory, stated that the project’s success stems from the strategic vision and backing of the Fujairah government. “This facility is more than just industrial infrastructure; it was designed according to the highest international standards, with sustainability, safety, and operational excellence at its core,” he said.

The plant employs cutting-edge technology to extract quicklime from limestone. It currently has a production capacity of 120,000 tonnes per year, with plans to double that with a second production line by 2026, bringing the total capacity to 240,000 tonnes annually.

Mohamed Saif Al Afkham, Chairman of Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation (FNRC) board of Directors, said the factory represents a strategic milestone, reflecting the entity’s commitment to the efficient use of natural resources, in line with the directives of the Ruler of Fujairah and the follow-up of the Crown Prince.

He added that FNRC’s future direction aims to enhance the industrial sector's role in sustainable development by supporting innovation and expanding both local and global market reach. This reinforces Fujairah’s position as a leading industrial hub contributing to economic diversification and aligning with UAE Vision 2030 and 2071.

Ali Qasim, Director-General of FNRC, emphasised that Fujairah’s recent and upcoming development projects reflect innovative industrial solutions that drive sustainable development and foster new opportunities for collaboration between public and private sector partners.