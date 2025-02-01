Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, has issued a decision establishing the Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra with the aim of enhancing the arts and music sector, educating young generations in various musical arts, and promoting cultural and human communication between nations.

The Orchestra will be formed from music students of academies, educational institutions, and schools in the Emirate of Fujairah, with the goal of nurturing musical talent among children, adolescents, and young people, developing their skills, and elevating them to national and international levels.

This decision aligns with the vision of the Emirate of Fujairah to develop the cultural and artistic sector, extend bridges of civilisational dialogue, and foster human connections among different peoples of the world through the universal language of music and artistic creativity. It also seeks to strengthen national identity with its rich cultural and social components, introduce it to the world, and share its heritage globally.

The decision aims to empower future generations of creative and passionate students from various nationalities and age groups—children, adolescents, and young people—by teaching them both traditional and contemporary music, developing their talent, creativity, and knowledge, and fostering their passion for local, Arab, and global musical arts.

The Orchestra will serve as a comprehensive platform for attracting and developing local musical talents, supporting them through practical and theoretical lessons, artistic and academic music workshops, and training programmes to enhance musical capabilities.

The establishment of the Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra seeks to create a lasting musical legacy, build a generation capable of inspiring, expressing, and influencing through music, and promote the values of coexistence and cultural exchange.

This will be achieved by supporting and nurturing musicians and talented individuals from children, adolescents, and young people within the community and educational institutions, preparing them artistically and musically for international music forums, and equipping them academically and practically to participate in the global music community.