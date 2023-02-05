Mohammed Al Sharqi issues resolution appointing Salem Al Zahmi advisor to Office of Crown Prince of Fujairah

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, has issued Resolution No. 10 of 2023 appointing Salem Al Zahmi as an advisor to the Office of H.H. Crown Prince of Fujairah.

The decision shall be effective from the date of its issuance and published at the Official Gazette.