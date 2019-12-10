Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Secretary-General of International Marine Sports Federation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received Thomas Curt, Secretary-General of the International Marine Sports Federation.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad highlighted the importance of marine sports, which is supported by H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, adding that the emirate has achieved many successes during its participation in marine sports events.

Curt also briefed Sheikh Mohammed about the future of marine sports around the world and in the UAE, as well as on the key role of the Fujairah Marine Sports Club academy in training competitors to be capable of competing in international tournaments.

Curt thanked him for supporting the federation and the club.

The meeting was attended by Salem Al Zahmy, Director of the Fujairah Crown Prince’s Office, and Ahmed Ibrahim Al Baloushi, Managing Director of the Fujairah International Marine Club.